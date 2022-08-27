The occupation "authorities" of Crimea took their families out of the peninsula, - Dzhemilev

"Prime Minister" of occupied Crimea Serhiy Aksenov and "parliament speaker" Vladimir Konstantinov brought their families out of the peninsula.

This was stated by the national guide of the Crimean Tatar people, MP of Ukraine Mustafa Dzhemilev in interview with "Crimea. Reality", informs Censor.NЕТ.

According to Dzhemilev, he received this information from sources in Crimea.

In addition, the FSB employees took their relatives away from the peninsula.

Read more: "We should distance ourselves from Russia as much as possible. Any ties with this state damage Ukraine," - Dzhemilev on visa requirements for Russians

"There are different moods (on the peninsula. - Ed.), of course. Panic - you yourself saw huge flows of cars in the direction of Russia. I was told that Aksenov and Konstantinov took their families out. The FSB officers also drove their families out. This is a good sign. ", - stressed the politician.

The leader of the Crimean Tatars linked the decision of the occupiers to the frequent explosions that have recently taken place at Russian military bases.

"Even if military action unfolds, one cannot imagine Ukraine acting the way Russia does. If ours starts shooting at peaceful targets, they'll just get eaten here - our laws don't allow that. But in Russia, anything is allowed. So when people in Crimea express concern about what will happen, I say, "We are not Russians. Stay away from military bases," Dzhemilev explained.

Read more: Russian troops cannot transport equipment across the Dnipro River after AFU strikes on bridges, - Khlan

At the same time, the Crimean Tatars remain calm and rejoice.

"And Crimean Tatars go to each other's houses and drink köz-aydın qavesı - "coffee on the occasion of favorable news". Well, and those who call me are in the mood: 'Thank God, finally,'" he concluded.