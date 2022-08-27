The Russian Federation has already engaged about 160 thousand troops in the war in Ukraine and plans to engage another 90 thousand, - Skibitskyy

Russia is increasing its mobilization reserves and plans to mobilize about 90,000 troops.

This was stated by a representative of Defense Intelligence Directorate Vadym Skibitsky in the air of a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UkrInform.

"Russia is increasing its mobilization reserves and plans to mobilize about 90,000 troops. They are using different approaches: the so-called volunteer battalions, the reserve battalions, the battalions of the so-called 'Battle Army Reserve' (BARS), which they are now manning in each military district to make up for losses, increase their efforts and increase the number of the exact grouping that can be used against our state," he said.

According to him, Russia has already attracted about 160,000 servicemen in the war against Ukraine

"If we talk in general about the land and air components fighting against our state, it is about 160 thousand servicemen. I do not take into account the Russian Guard, which also participates in combat operations, provides the occupation regime in the temporarily occupied territories," Skibitsky added.

According to him, today Russia has significant problems in manning the armed forces. If they can supply equipment, there are issues with personnel. In particular, due to the fact that panic is spreading, information about the dead and wounded is spreading.

"Time is running out, they didn't get a blitzkrieg. Will this (Putin's decree on additional manning. - Ed.) help. Probably not at all," said a GUR spokesman.

He explained his opinion by the fact that there are fewer and fewer people willing to go to contract in Russia.

"There is no panic among the population of large cities, because no one wants to just go to serve in the armed forces, let alone go to war," Skibitsky noted.