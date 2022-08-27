AFU continues to prepare for a counterattack, the Russian troops - for the defense, - Skibitsky

The Ukrainian military continues to prepare for a counterattack.

This was stated by a representative of the Defence Ministry's Main Directorate of Intelligence, Vadym Skibitsky, in the air of a telethon, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to UkrInform

"Preparations for the counterattack continue, we are receiving new weapons. The main goal is the complete deoccupation of the territories, and for this it will be necessary to conduct a counterattack," Skibitsky said.

At the same time, he said, the invaders are strengthening their positions, particularly in the South, preparing to defend themselves.

Skibitskyy also noted that both the Ukrainian and Russian sides are now preparing for more active combat operations.

Intelligence spokesman also added that over the past month, the Russian Federation had overturned a group of Eastern Military District troops from the East of Ukraine to the South. This group of troops participated in the invasion of Ukraine, first in Belarus, then in the Slobozhansky and Donetsk directions. Now these enemy forces are operating in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions.