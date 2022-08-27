Russian occupants want to reformat the "referendum" into a "sociological poll," - Mayor of Melitopol Fedorov

The Russian occupiers want to conduct the "poll" from September 11 to 17, and then sum up the results.

This was reported by the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, in an information telethon, informs Цензор.НЕТ referring to UNIAN.

"So far they are really making preparations, but as of today their plans have once again changed. If earlier they wanted to hold this pseudo-referendum at the end of August, today they do not see how to hold it even on September 11. Today there is also no question of a single day for holding a "referendum" for several reasons. The first and main reason is the ultra-low turnout and activity of our residents to participate in this fake "referendum." That's why today they have reformatted and want to do it in a "sociological questioning" from September 11 to 17, and then sum up the results, "- explained Fedorov

The Mayor of Melitopol added that the occupants started handing out instructions for agitators, which stated that the agitation groups must include a resident of Crimea who had lived on the peninsula before 2014 and was fluent in the Ukrainian language.

"They also started handing out instructions for agitators, these instructions are made in Crimea, and there are some subtleties in these instructions. First of all, the promotional group that will walk must be a resident of Crimea who lived in Crimea before 2014 and is fluent in the Ukrainian language. By doing so, they are trying to say that no one is trying to crush the Ukrainian population, but we clearly understand that this is just another batch of propaganda," Fedorov emphasized.

He noted that the popularity of Russia among residents of occupied Melitopol is decreasing day by day. "Also we have the latest data, according to the "passes" on the apartments, is not growing the popularity of Russia among our citizens, but on the contrary - it decreases. So it is, less than 10% of people who are ready to support", - stressed Fedorov.

The mayor of Melitopol noted that the Russian occupants are reacting to the decrease in support among the local population and in order to falsify the results of the pseudo-referendum - "sociological poll", they want to open polling stations on Russian territory.

"The colaborators and occupiers are also reacting to this. Two days ago, they announced that residents of other cities and even countries would be able to participate in this fake "referendum"-"sociological poll". They also want to open such polling stations in Russia for voting in Zaporizhzhia region and Kherson region. It would be logical for our refugees to vote there, but we understand that this is to make it easier to falsify. They want to do it and declare that 110% support Russia, no more and no less," Fedorov stressed.

The Mayor of Melitopol noted that the Ukrainian partisans and resistance forces in the occupied territories of the Melitopol district actively counteract the pseudo-referendum. "Two weeks ago active action of the resistance forces began precisely in the direction of countering the "referendum", this "sociological poll". During this time a lot of work has been done, for example, destroyed the headquarters for the preparation of the "referendum" in Pryazovske", - said Fedorov.