The organizer of a rally for the Soviet monuments returning to Estonia was detained

Estonian police interrupted a rally in support of returning Soviet monuments because the event featured military symbols.

As informs CensorN.НЕТ, it was reported by RBK-Ukraine referring to ERR.

"Our goal was to ensure public order at the rally and to make sure that the event was peaceful and without unrest. We interrupted the rally because the people participating in it were displaying military symbols and did not agree to remove them," said operative head of the Idash prefecture, Urmas Elmi.

Police took a 52-year-old woman, who turned out to be the organizer of the rally, to the precinct. Law enforcers charged her with violating the requirements for holding a public meeting. Two other people were accused of inciting hatred.

"We had a preliminary conversation with the host of today's event, explained the possible dangers and reminded them that the use of military symbols and incitement to hatred is not allowed in Estonia. We also explained that the responsibility for complying with all the requirements established for organizing public assemblies lies with the organizer of the assembly," said the police.

