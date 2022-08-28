In southern direction, AFU destroyed 35 Rashists, enemy equipment, ammunition depots and ammunition supply point, - OC "South"

The AFU destroyed two enemy ammunition depots - in Dudchany and Davydov Brod in the Kherson region, as well as a field ammunition supply point in Voskresenske.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the OC "South'.

"Our army aircraft carried out 3 strikes on 2 enemy strongholds in Soldatske and Oleksandrivka, in the area of concentration of manpower, weapons, and equipment in Visokopillia.

The rocket-artillery units confirmed the loss of the enemy in the amount of 35 rockets within the framework of firing missions. The "Msta-B" howitzer, the "Nona" self-propelled artillery gun, 9 units of armored and automotive equipment, 2 ammunition depots in Dudchany and Davidov Brod, and 1 field supply point in Voskresenske were also destroyed. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated," the message reads.

Читайте: ЗСУ знищили два ворожі "Смерчі" поблизу Чорнобаївки, - Хлань