Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped offensive of Russians in Sloviansk, Bakhmut and Avdiivka directions, - General Staff

Ukrainian defenders stopped the offensive of the Russian invaders in the Sloviansk, Bakhmut, and Avdiivka directions and forced them to retreat.

This information was published on Facebook by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the one hundred and eighty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian full-scale invasion began.

The situation has not undergone any significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. In order to demonstrate the presence and constrain the actions of units of the Defense Forces, the enemy shelled the Bilopillia district of the Sumy region.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy fired from barrel and jet artillery in the areas of Kharkiv, Peremoha, Protopopivka, Husarivka, Slatyne, Ivanivka, Petrivka, Ruska Lozova, Sosnivka, Velyki Prohody settlements. There were airstrikes near Husarivka and Pervomaiske.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling from barrel artillery and multiple rocket systems was recorded in the areas of Dovhenke, Kurulka, Adamivka, Dolyna, Brazhkivka, Dibrivne, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, and Kostianivka settlements. The enemy tried to conduct assaults in the direction of the settlements of Dovhenke and Bohorodychne, but had no success and was forced to retreat.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy continued artillery shelling near Sloviansk, Verkhnokamiansk, and Siversk.

In the Bakhmut direction, the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Bakhmutske, Soledar, Shumy, Vesela Dolyna, Yakovlivka, Mayorsk, and Zaitseve were hit by tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS. Enemy aircraft struck near Kodema.

The enemy tried to launch an offensive in the directions of Vershyna, Kodema, Semyhira, and Zaytsevo. Ukrainian defenders stopped and pushed the invaders back.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Nevelske, Vodyane, Orlivka, Novooleksandrivka, Vesele, New York, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, and Pervomaiske settlements with tanks, barrel and jet artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Valentynivka and Vodyane. He led an offensive in the direction of Lozove - Pervomaiske, received a strong repulse, and was forced to retreat.

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the enemy continued shelling civilian and military infrastructure from tanks and artillery near Pavlivka, Vuhledar, Volodymyrivka, Bohoiavlenka, Novoukrainka, and Novomykhailivka.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, shelling was recorded near Dorozhnianka, Charivne, Orikhiv, Mala Tokmachka, Mali Shcherbaki, Olhivske, Stepove, Novosilka and Zelene Pole.

In the South Buh direction, the occupiers continued to attack the areas of Mykolaiv, Oleksandrivka, Stepova Dolyna, Prybuzke, Lupareve, Lymany, Posad-Pokrovske, Novohrihorivka, Shiroke, Pervomaiske, Partizanske, Kvitneve, Kiselivka, Kobzartsi, Velyke Artakove, Yakovlivka, Andriivka, Potemkine, Olhine, Trudolyubivka, Kniazivka, Dobrianka and Topolyne. The enemy used aviation to strike near Andriivka.

The situation in the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas has not undergone significant changes. There is still a threat of the enemy using Kalibr-type sea-based cruise missiles against infrastructure facilities deep in the territory of Ukraine