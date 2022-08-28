Powerful explosions rang out in Melitopol at night - Mayor Fedorov

Residents heard loud explosions in Melitopol and Myrne village of the Melitopol district at 01:00 a.m.

As Censor.NET informs, Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram.

"Another explosive night in Melitopol and Myrne village of the Melitopol district. At 01:00 a.m., residents of all districts heard loud explosions. The first of them was so powerful that windows in some houses shook and plaster fell.

We are waiting for confirmation that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed another base of the occupiers with jewel-like precision strikes. The enemy will never be at peace on our land," he wrote.

