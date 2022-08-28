379 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 733 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

As of the morning of August 28, 2022, more than 1,112 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of the juvenile prosecutors, 379 children died and more than 733 were injured of varying degrees of severity.

As reported by Censor.NET, the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine reported this.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in theDonetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 44.

See more: In a camp near Mariupol, occupants teach children to shoot and hate Ukraine - City Council. PHOTOS

On August 26, two boys were killed: 8 years old and 1 year and 8 months old, as a result of enemy shelling of the residential infrastructure of Kamianka, the Polohy district, Zaporizhzhia region," the report said.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.