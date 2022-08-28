ENG
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Another six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of Odesa

зерно,корабель

On the morning of August 28, six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa through the "grain corridor".

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey reported this on Twitter.

"As of this morning, 6 more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.

It is noted that the loading of ships with grain in Ukrainian ports under the control of the Joint Coordination Center continues.

Author: 

grain (397) ship (306) Odeska region (610) port (154) export (135)
