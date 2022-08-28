Another six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of Odesa

On the morning of August 28, six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa through the "grain corridor".

As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey reported this on Twitter.

"As of this morning, 6 more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.

It is noted that the loading of ships with grain in Ukrainian ports under the control of the Joint Coordination Center continues.

