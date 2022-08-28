Another six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left ports of Odesa
On the morning of August 28, six ships with Ukrainian agricultural products left the ports of Odesa through the "grain corridor".
As reported by Censor.NET, the Ministry of Defense of Turkey reported this on Twitter.
"As of this morning, 6 more ships with grain have left Ukrainian ports," the message reads.
It is noted that the loading of ships with grain in Ukrainian ports under the control of the Joint Coordination Center continues.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password