The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 28, the loss of enemy personnel are approximately 46,750 people.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02 to 28.08 are approximately:

personnel - about 46,750 (+250) people were liquidated,

tanks - 1942 (+3) units,

armored combat vehicles - 4,257 (+3) units,

artillery systems - 1050 (+5) units,

MLRS - 274 (+0) units,

air defense equipment - 148 (+0) units,

aircraft - 234 (+0) units,

helicopters - 202 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational-tactical level - 838 (+2),

cruise missiles - 196 (+0),

ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3,171 (+6) units,

special equipment - 99 (+0).

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff noted.

