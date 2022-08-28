At midnight, Rashists fired 2 rockets from Belgorod in the direction of Kharkiv region, - RMA

During the past day, the Russian occupying forces shelled Kharkiv and the region, 1 person was killed, 2 people were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubov, Censor.NET informs.

"Last night, no shelling of the city of Kharkiv was recorded. However, around midnight, the Russian occupiers from the city of Belgorod launched 2 rockets. The explosions rang out in the area of the village of Travneve and the town of Pivdenne in the Kharkiv district. So far, there were no casualties or damage," the report said.

At the same time, during the past day, the Russian occupiers shelled Kharkiv and the civilian population of Bohodukhiv, Chuhuiiv, Kharkiv, and Izium districts. Residential buildings, industrial facilities were damaged, and forest fires broke out.

Yes, during the day, 1 person died in Zolochiv, Bohoduhiv district. 1 person was injured in Donets, Izium district. In the village 1 more injured person was hospitalized in Slatine.

Also, the Russian occupiers tried to go on the offensive in the area of the village of Dovhenke, but retreated with losses under the fire of the AFU.

Read more: Occupiers shelled Zolochiv and Donets in Kharkiv region, one person killed, one wounded - Synegubov