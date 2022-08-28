Marines eliminated 14 invaders, destroyed 1 MTLB, 2 "Giacint-S" artillery systems and 1 self-propelled gun, - Navy of AFU

On August 27, military units and marine units of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which are part of the groups, continued to perform tasks related to repelling full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Donetsk direction, our soldiers are reliably holding the defense, they destroyed 6 invaders last day.

Watch more: Ukrainian marines destroyed fuel tankers, IFV and ammunition of Rashist, - Navy of AFU. VIDEO

Artillery military units and units of the Marine Command of the Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine inflicted fire damage on the invaders, as a result of which the enemy lost 8 personnel, 1 MTLB, 2 "Giatsint-S" artillery systems, and 1 self-propelled gun. The final losses of the enemy are being clarified," the message reads.