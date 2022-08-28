Invaders turned Zaporizhzhia NPP into military base, putting entire continent at risk, - Kuleba

The troops of the Russian Federation must withdraw from the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, reported this on Twitter, Censor.NET informs.

"For decades, nuclear security has remained Ukraine's top priority, especially given our tragic past. The Russian occupiers have turned the Zaporizhzhia NPP into a military base, putting the entire continent at risk. The Russian military must leave the NPP - they have nothing to do there!" - emphasized the minister.

Also remind, on August 25, for the first time in history, the Zaporizhzhia NPP was disconnected from the power grid.

Recently, the Russian military has been consistently shelling the territory of the station. "Energoatom" warns that the shelling is being carried out to destroy the infrastructure, disconnect it from the energy system of Ukraine, and cut off electricity in the south of our country. Talks about reconnecting the ZNPP to the RF power grid were conducted by the occupiers from the beginning.

On August 8, the occupiers announced that they were mining the Zaporizhzhia NPP and that they were ready to blow it up. Ukraine sent letters to the UN and the IAEA with the demand to send a security mission to the ZNPP.

On August 11, a meeting of the UN Security Council regarding the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP was held in New York. The meeting was called at the request of Russia due to the shelling of the ZNPP allegedly by the Ukrainian military.

The representative of Ukraine called for demilitarization of the station for the visit of the IAEA mission, but the permanent representative of the Russian Federation did not support this proposal. They said that Russia "protects the nuclear power plant", including from possible terrorist attacks.

Subsequently, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation stated that the trip of the IAEA delegation to the Zaporizhzhia NPP via Kyiv and then across the contact line was dangerous.

On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine - PL-750 kV ZNPP - "Dniprovska". The next day, one of the power units was connected.

