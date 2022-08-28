Military of Russian Federation tells friend about dead in Ukraine and loss of tank: "There are lot of 200s and 300s", - interception of Defence Intelligence. AUDIO
In another intercepted conversation, the occupier talks about losses among the Russian military and a large number of wounded.
As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.
"The tank burned down back in July, the mechanic died... the boy turned 25 years old. Sh*t, the artillery just f*cks up every day. Well, more or less, everything is fine. Many 200s and 300s. Recently, where I am, there have been few, but in the first days of July there were more," the message reads.
