ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11021 visitors online
News Russian aggression against Ukraine War
10 727 15

Military of Russian Federation tells friend about dead in Ukraine and loss of tank: "There are lot of 200s and 300s", - interception of Defence Intelligence. AUDIO

In another intercepted conversation, the occupier talks about losses among the Russian military and a large number of wounded.

As informed by Censor.NET with reference to Facebook of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

"The tank burned down back in July, the mechanic died... the boy turned 25 years old. Sh*t, the artillery just f*cks up every day. Well, more or less, everything is fine. Many 200s and 300s. Recently, where I am, there have been few, but in the first days of July there were more," the message reads.

Read more: Conversation between the occupant and his wife: "We’re in a trap and we’re fucked up. There won’t be any going home," GUR intercept. AUDIO

Author: 

Russian Army (8877) liquidation (2329) intelligence (984) interception (62)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 