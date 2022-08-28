If accident occurred at ZNPP now, radiation cloud would follow wind to southeast towards Russia, - "Energoatom". MAP

The experts of the National Atomic Energy Regulatory Authority of Ukraine made the corresponding estimated forecast as of Monday, August 29, 2022.

The agency notes that in the event of an accident at one of the power units of the ZNPP, the radiation cloud will move south-east towards Russia. Such a forecast for August 29 was made by experts of the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission.

"The population in potentially dangerous areas is advised to carry out iodine prophylaxis and limit their stay in open areas without an urgent need, and in case of its occurrence, use protective means for respiratory organs.

It is also recommended to seal the premises (windows, doors), turn off air conditioners, fans, close ventilation ducts, chimneys, etc.; to introduce special modes of operation of schools and kindergartens, to organize sanitary barriers at the entrances to the premises, which include removing outerwear and changing shoes," the message reads.

In addition, in potentially dangerous areas, it is recommended to take measures to seal and pack food, water, linen, documents and valuables, to limit forest use and not to violate the ban on hunting and fishing in local water bodies.

"Energoatom" emphasizes that in order to prevent dusting in open areas, it is recommended to carry out the decontamination of the territories, as well as the introduction of special restrictions for motor vehicles regarding going to the side of the road, driving on roads without a hard surface.