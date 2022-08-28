At night, explosions rang out at Rashist base in occupied Svatove, - Haidai
Explosions rang out at the base of the Russian invaders in occupied Svatove.
This was announced by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.
"At night, something happened in Svatove. Almost all the troops left Svatove, the so-called "police" remained there, and they had an agricultural base where they were redeploying, and something "cotton" happened again at that base. A few hours ago, there was still everything was burning and blowing up," he said.
Haidai will inform about the losses of the Russian invaders later.
