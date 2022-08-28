New units of Wagnerites and Buryats enter Luhansk region, - head of Severodonetsk DA Vlasenko

The head of Severodonetsk DA, Roman Vlasenko, said that the concentration of enemy forces is increasing in the East of the country.

He said this on the air of the "Espreso" TV channel, Censor.NET reports.

"The hostilities continue on the border of Luhansk region and Donetsk region - this is the Bakhmut direction. The Russian Federation is raising reserves. New units of Wagnerites and Buryats are entering Luhansk region, they plan to move towards Donetsk region. Fierce battles await us ahead," Vlasenko noted.

According to him, the fighting is going on around Soledar, but the Russian army has not reached the administrative borders of Luhansk region.

"The enemy is using rockets and artillery, destroying the infrastructure of Soledar, Bakhmut, and Zaitseve," Vlasenko said.

