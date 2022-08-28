European Union is going to make it more difficult for Russians to obtain visas, - FT

European Union foreign ministers are preparing to support the suspension of the visa facilitation agreement with Russia, which will limit Russians’ ability to travel to EU countries, at an informal meeting in Prague next week.

"It is unacceptable for Russian tourists to walk through our cities and embankments. We must send a signal to the Russian people that this war is not normal, it is unacceptable," the FT quoted a high-ranking EU official as saying.

Another source of the publication notes that Brussels wants "not to stop at limiting the simplification of visas" and may adopt additional measures in this direction by the end of the year.

The agreement on simplification of the visa regime was adopted by the European Union and Russia in 2007. Immediately after the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the part of it regarding officials, diplomats and businessmen was suspended.

Some countries, such as the Czech Republic and Poland, independently stopped issuing visas to Russians in response to Russian aggression. In recent weeks, the EU has been debating whether such a decision should be made at the level of the entire bloc.

The Baltic States, Poland and Finland are actively advocating a complete suspension of issuing visas to citizens of Russia in the EU. Instead, Germany, the tourism-dependent countries of Southern Europe and top EU diplomat Josep Borrell opposed such a move.

Earlier it became known that the proposal to suspend the visa agreement with the Russian Federation was put forward by the Czech Republic as a compromise option. This step involves an increase in the visa fee from 35 to 80 euros, as well as an increase in the time for processing visa applications and the number of documents required for this

An informal meeting of EU foreign ministers will take place in Prague on August 30-31.