Burbok urged to adjust to fact that war in Ukraine could last for years

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, Annalena Berbock, urged to prepare for the fact that a full-scale war in Ukraine could last more than one year.

Berbok stated this in an interview with Bild am Sonntag, Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"We have to prepare for the fact that this war may last for years. Unfortunately, the Russian government does not depart from the fixed idea of ​​conquering Ukraine and its inhabitants," Berbok said.

At the same time, she noted that the delusional ideas of Russian President Vladimir Putin to occupy Ukraine in the shortest possible time were not realized. "The courage of Ukrainians and the international supply of weapons have led to the fact that Russian soldiers could not unpack their dress uniforms for victory. We will do everything to ensure that this never becomes a reality," she added.

According to Berbok, a truce between Ukraine and the Russian Federation can be achieved "very simply: when Putin finally stops bombing innocent people and withdraws his tanks": "Putin can give such an order at any moment. He attacked Ukraine. Therefore, he would -what minute can stop and put an end to suffering".

At the same time, head Burbok insists that Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine is "Putin's war, because he rules undemocratically."

"In a democracy, there would have been an uprising against this war that harms its own people long ago. However, those who oppose it have been oppressed, arrested, imprisoned for many years," she added.