Germany paid for "cheap Russian gas" with security and independence, - Berbok

Russian gas pipelines are a weapon in hybrid warfare.

This was stated by the head of the German Foreign Ministry, Annalena Berbok, in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET informs.

"First of all, we must put an end to the self-delusion that we ever received cheap gas from Russia. Perhaps we paid not with big money, but with our security and independence. And for this, Ukrainians paid with thousands of their lives. The bill came late, but all the more dramatic," the minister emphasized.

According to Burbok, Russian gas pipelines are no longer ordinary pipelines, but weapons in a hybrid war.

"If Putin doesn't deliver through Nord Stream 1, why should he deliver through Nord Stream 2? Nord Stream 1 isn't getting enough gas, not because the pipeline is broken, but because Putin doesn't wants," added the head of the German Foreign Ministry.