AFU targeted three control points and warehouses of occupiers in Kherson region, - OC "South"

Ukrainian defenders hit three enemy control points and ammunition depots of the Russian invaders. 11 occupiers were destroyed.

This is stated in the summary of OC "South", Censor.NET informs.

"The firing tasks of our missile and artillery units were realized by hitting three control points in Kherson and Dariivka, in particular, the 35th Rashist Army in Nova Kakhovka. Ammunition warehouses in Liubimovka and Kherson were also hit," the Armed Forces noted.

Thus, the losses of the enemy were confirmed: 11 rockets, 3 units of armored vehicles and a self-propelled howitzer "Msta-S".

