Kuleba will visit Sweden and Czech Republic: It will be agreed on strengthening of sanctions against Russian Federation

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba will visit the Kingdom of Sweden and the Czech Republic with the aim of consolidating international support for Ukraine and increasing sanctions pressure on Russia.

Kuleba will visit Sweden on August 29, and the Czech Republic on August 30-31.

"In Stockholm, Dmytro Kuleba will be received by the Prime Minister of Sweden Magdalena Andersson, will hold talks with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Ann Linde, will meet with the leadership of the Swedish Riksdag Parliament and Sweden's political parties. The main topics of the talks will be countering Russian aggression, further military, financial and humanitarian support for Ukraine, the path to our country's membership in the EU, reconstruction of Ukraine.

In Prague, Dmytro Kuleba will take part in an informal meeting of the ministers of foreign affairs of the EU member states, the key topics of which will be visa restrictions for Russian citizens and the eighth EU sanctions package against Russia," the message reads.

Kuleba will also separately hold a number of bilateral meetings with colleagues from the Czech Republic, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Georgia, Moldova and Cyprus. The Minister will also take part in the Forum 2000 International Conference "Current challenges for democracy: what should be our response?".

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine will hold bilateral meetings with Czech high-ranking officials: Chairman of the Senate Milos Vystrchyl, Chairman of the Chamber of Deputies Marketa Pekarova Adamova.