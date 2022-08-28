Troops of Russian Federation are concentrating their efforts on establishing full control over territory of Donetsk region, but they are not succeeding, - General Staff

The troops of the Russian Federation continue to focus their efforts on establishing full control over the territory of the Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of the Kherson region, parts of the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Mykolaiv regions.

This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on 08/28/2022, Censor.NET reports.

"Glory to Ukraine! The one hundred and eighty-sixth day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion continues.

The enemy continues to focus its efforts on establishing full control over the territory of Donetsk region, maintaining the captured districts of Kherson, part of Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Mykolaiv regions.

Air and missile strikes on civilian objects on the territory of Ukraine continue.

The situation in the Volyn and Polissia directions has not changed significantly.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy continues to hold separate units of the Western Military District in the border areas of the Bryansk and Kursk regions. In order to constrain the actions of the units of the Defense Forces, the enemy shelled the areas of the settlements of Hremiach of Chernihiv region and Nova Sloboda, Novovasylivka, Iskryskivshchyna and Turya of Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance of the border regions of the UAVs.

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Kharkiv, Prudianka, Protopopivka, Pryshyb, Chepil, Zamulivka, Ruski Tyshky, Bayrak, Petrivka, Mospanove and Velyki Prohody settlements from tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Airstrikes near Rubizhne. Supports the high intensity of UAVs reconnaissance.

Made an attempt to improve the tactical near Svitlychne, had no success, left.

In the Slavyansk direction, enemy attacks were recorded near Dovhenke, Dolyna, Dibrivne, Velyka Komyshuvakha, and Karnaukhivka.

With offensive and assault actions, the enemy tried to advance in the Borohodichyne area, suffered losses and was pushed back.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the enemy continued to fire near Sloviansk, Verkhnyokamyansk and Spirne. Airstrikes near Hryhorivka.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the enemy fired at civilian infrastructure in the areas of the settlements of Bakhmut, Vesela Dolyna, Soledar, Mayorsk and Rozdolivka. The districts of Kodema and Yakovlivka were hit by enemy aircraft. Defense forces of Ukraine repelled the offensive of the invaders near Vesela Dolyna.

In the Avdiivka direction, the enemy shelled the areas of Nevelske, Opytne, Orlivka, Novooleksandrivka, New York, Krasnohorivka and Pervomaiske settlements with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. He made an unsuccessful offensive attempt in the Pervomaiske area, suffered losses and withdrew.

In the direction of Novopavlivsk, the enemy continued shelling near Vuhledar, Bohoiavlenka, Velyka Novosilka, and Novomykhailivka. He tried to improve the tactical position near Pavlivka, but was unsuccessful.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, the enemy shelled the districts of Huliaipole, Huliaipilske, Kamian, Burlatsky, Vremivka and Chervone with tanks, barrel and rocket artillery. Carried out airstrikes near Poltavka.

In the South Bug direction, the enemy fired from the available types of weapons in the areas of Mykolaiv, Lupareve, Stepova Dolyna, Posad-Pokrovske, Shiroke, Partizanske, Kyselivka, Velyke Artakove, Andriivka, Olhyne, Knyazuzka, Topolyna, Myrne, Kvitneve, Vesely Kut and Lozove settlements. . Areas near Andriivka and Oleksandrivka were hit by air strikes. High activity of enemy reconnaissance UAVs is recorded.

The situation in the water areas of the Black and Azov Seas has not undergone significant changes.

Our rocket-artillery units continue to fire at concentrations of personnel and military equipment of the Russian occupiers. In some directions, the enemy has significant losses in manpower.

We believe in the Armed Forces! Together we will win! Glory to Ukraine!" - says the summary.