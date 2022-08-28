ENG
Russia doesn’t want to realize serious radiological danger at Zaporizhzhia NPP - US Department of State

The U.S. State Department on Sunday said Russia does not want to acknowledge the serious radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, causing it to block the final document of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty conference.

This is stated by "European truth" with reference to Reuters.

"The Russian Federation itself decided to block the consensus on the final document during the closing of the Tenth Review Conference of the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.
Russia did this to prevent wording that only acknowledges a serious radiological risk at the Zaporizhia NPP in Ukraine," the US State Department said in a statement.

