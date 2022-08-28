Russian troops shelled Nikopol: woman died, two people were injured - Regional Council

On the evening of August 28, the Russians attacked Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the attack, a woman died, at least two people were injured.

"By evening, the occupiers had hit Nikopol. Unfortunately, one person was killed. It was a woman born in 1955. Also, according to preliminary information, there are two casualties. One residential house was destroyed," the report said.

Lukashuk noted that during the day, the troops of the Russian Federation shelled three districts of Dnipropetrovsk region.

In the Nikopol district, Vyshchetarasivska, Myrivska and Marganetska communities came under attack during the day. There is damage to several residential buildings, farm buildings, a gas stove, and an electricity supply line. No one was hurt.

The enemy also shelled the Synelnikovo district - Raivska and Velikomykhailivska communities. In the latter, three residential buildings were damaged, one farm building was destroyed. Rescuers found a cartridge element from the "Hurricane" at the site of the shelling. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

Five communities were shelled in the Kryvorizka district. The invaders targeted Novopilska, Apostolivska, Karpivska, Shirokivska and Zelenodolska TCs. There is damage to the buildings of one of the enterprises, the roof of the residential building is partially damaged. There are no casualties.

The head of the regional council emphasized that by regularly shelling the Kryvyi Rih district, the invaders want to bind the forces of the Ukrainian defenders and prevent them from advancing.