Russians have been shelling Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia for 14 hours in row: woman and her two children were injured

On August 28, the Russians shelled Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia region for 14 hours in a row, using multiple rocket launchers and barrel artillery.

This was stated in Telegram by the head of Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Fourteen hours of heavy salvo fire from rocket systems and barrel artillery on Orikhiv. That's almost twice as long as a working day. And almost twice as long as most of us sleep at night. As a result of the attack, a three-year-old boy, Yaroslav, and a six-year-old girl, Oleksandra, suffered a closed head injury," Starukh noted.

According to him, all the victims received timely first aid. They have been hospitalized in Zaporizhzhia and are receiving the necessary treatment. Their condition is satisfactory.

Starukh urged women and children to evacuate to safe places.

The RMA chief also reported that there had been over 200 "arrivals" across the city of Orikhiv in the past six hours. The middle part of the city was hit the hardest. The center is on fire. Subdivisions of the State Emergencies Service made more than 18 departures, continue fire extinguishing of private buildings.

Recall that fires broke out in Orikhiv as a result of incendiary shelling. Prior to that, the enemy shelled the city center and destroyed dozens of houses in the private sector.

