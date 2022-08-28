In occupied Berdiansk there was leak of fuel oil into sea, - City Council. VIDEO

In Berdiansk, temporarily occupied by Russia, fuel oil was spotted in the sea area near the port.

This was stated in Telegram by Berdiansk City Council with reference to mass media, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Berdiansk media reported an environmental disaster near the water area of the port. It is likely that after the daily explosions on the drowned "Saratov" there was a large leak of fuel oil or other fuel and lubricants," the report says.

See more: In occupied Berdiansk, explosion rang out on territory of port, - Bratchuk. PHOTO

It is noted that the water in the area is black, and on the beaches of the city there is a strong stench.

In confirmation of this, a video has been published, which shows black spots in the sea along the coast.