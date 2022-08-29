In one day, Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy region, - RMA
On Sunday, August 28, the Russians shelled the territories of Myropilska, Bilopolsla, Krasnopilska, Znob-Novgorodska, Esmanska, Shalyginska communities of the Sumy region.
This was stated by Dmytro Zhivytskyi, head of the Sumy RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.
"A total of 82 munitions were fired at us: mines and shells," Zhyvytskyi said.
He also added that there were no casualties and, previously, no destruction.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password