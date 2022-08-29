In one day, Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy region, - RMA

On Sunday, August 28, the Russians shelled the territories of Myropilska, Bilopolsla, Krasnopilska, Znob-Novgorodska, Esmanska, Shalyginska communities of the Sumy region.

This was stated by Dmytro Zhivytskyi, head of the Sumy RMA, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"A total of 82 munitions were fired at us: mines and shells," Zhyvytskyi said.

Read more: Occupiers fired more than 100 different munitions at Sumy region - RMA

He also added that there were no casualties and, previously, no destruction.