Our aircraft struck enemy concentration in South. 41 occupiers, tank, anti-aircraft missile system "Uragan", and missile complex "Pantsyr-S1" were destroyed - OС "South"

The situation in the operational zone in the South Buh direction is difficult but controlled. The enemy continues to conduct hostilities along the occupied defense line. There are no changes in the composition and position.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Operational Command "South".

As noted, twice during the day the enemy tried to carry out assault actions in the direction of Visokopilloa - Potemkyne. There was no success. Left with losses.

At the same time, enemy helicopters and attack aircraft attacked our positions along the contact line three times. There are no losses.

"Mykolaiv was hit twice by the "Smerch" rocket systems. As a result, a fire broke out on the territory of the elevator, and other infrastructure objects were damaged. There were no casualties. In the evening, the industrial infrastructure of Mykolaiv was hit by "Uragan". Losses and significant destruction there is none", informs the OC "South".

It is also reported that during the day, the Nikopol district was shelled several times by the Russian occupying forces from the "Hrad" and barreled heavy artillery. Firefighters extinguished the fire in an open area, residential buildings were damaged by explosions. A woman died, and three more civilians were injured.

In Kryvy Rih, the enemy shelled Zelenodolsk with "Hrad" salvo fire systems. Industrial facilities and motor vehicles were damaged. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

According to OC "South", our aircraft carried out 8 strikes on strongholds and accumulations of enemy manpower, weapons, and equipment in the area of Novovoznesenske, Blahodativka, Novopetrovka, Liubomyrivka, Ivanivka, Vavilovo.

Read more: AFU targeted three control points and warehouses of occupiers in Kherson region, - OC "South"

"Missile and artillery units adjusted the number of mortars on the right bank of the Dnipro. Minus 41 in an already dead force, also destroyed 2 UAVs, a T-72 tank, an anti-aircraft missile system "Uragan", an anti-aircraft gun missile system "Pantsir-S1", a self-propelled artillery "Nona-S" mortar installation, electronic warfare station, 6 units of armored vehicles. The final losses of the enemy are being investigated," the report says.

The naval group of the enemy fleet continues to keep 2 surface and 1 underwater missile carrier ready. The total number of missiles is up to 20 Calibers. A large amphibious ship was added to the rotation for massiveness.