Enemy tried to carry out pointless reconnaissance in force in Dolyna area and unsuccessfully conducted assault near Bohorodychne, - General Staff

The one hundred and eighty-seventh day of the heroic resistance of the Ukrainian nation to the Russian military invasion has begun.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, there are no significant changes in the Volyn, Polissia, and Siversk directions. On the last day, the enemy shelled civilian infrastructure with barrel artillery in the areas of the settlements of Bilopillia, Hai, Katerynivka, Myropillia, and Vodolaha of the Sumy region. Conducted aerial reconnaissance with unmanned aerial vehicles.

"In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy shelled the territories near Peremoha, Svitlychne, Husarivka, Borschova, Zalyman, Slatino, Novу, Ivanivka, Ruska Lozova and Sosnivka from tanks, combat vehicles, barrel, and rocket artillery. He launched an airstrike near Nove. Intensive UAV aerial reconnaissance continues," the message reads.

In the Sloviansk direction, shelling was recorded from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Kurulka, Brazhkivka, Bohorodychne, Krasnopillia, and Adamivka. The enemy used reconnaissance UAVs. He tried to carry out a pointless reconnaissance by combat in the area of the village of Dolyna, suffered losses, and withdrew. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy carried out assaults near Bohorodychne, without success.

According to the General Staff, in the Kramatorsk direction, shelling from existing artillery systems was recorded near Hryhorivka, Siversk, and Ivano-Dariivka. The occupiers also used aviation to strike in the Hryhorivka area.

In the Bakhmut direction, the enemy shelled military and civilian infrastructure near Bakhmut, Shumy, Yakovlivka, Zaytsevo, and Kodema. He carried out airstrikes in the areas of Yakovlivka and Kodema. Continued UAV aerial reconnaissance in the specified direction. The enemy's attempts to conduct offensive battles near Kodema and Zaitsevo were stopped by Ukrainian defenders.

"On the Avdiivka direction, the areas of Avdiivka, Vodiane, Vesele, Mariinka, Oleksandropole, and Tonenke were shelled. In order to improve the tactical position, the enemy conducted offensive battles in the Pervomaiske region, without success.

Read more: AFU targeted three control points and warehouses of occupiers in Kherson region, - OC "South"

In the direction of Novopavlivka, the positions of our troops were shelled from tanks, barrel artillery, and MLRS near Pavlivka, Volodymyrivka, Konstiantynivka, and Novoukrainka. The enemy launched an attack in the area of Volodymyrivka," the General Staff said.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the occupiers shelled positions from the barrel, rocket artillery, and tanks in the areas of the settlements of Dorozhnianka, Shevchenko, Poltavka, Bilohiria, and Novopil. Airstrikes were carried out near Novopil and Novosilka.

In the South Buh direction, the enemy is concentrating its main efforts on preventing the advance of our troops. Takes measures to replenish losses.

It is also reported that the enemy shelled the infrastructure in the areas of Oleksandrivka, Prybuzke, Novohrihorivka, Pervomaiske, Kvitneve, Kobzartsi, Yakovlivka, Potemkine, Trudoliubivka, Dobrianka, Tavriyske, Shevchenkove, Liubomyrivka, Bereznehuvate settlements from the available artillery systems and tanks. He used aviation near Novohrihorivka and Andriivka to carry out the strikes. The occupiers' reconnaissance UAVs were active.

In the waters of the Black and Azov seas, the enemy's naval group focuses its main efforts on conducting reconnaissance and blocking civilian shipping in the northwestern part of the Black Sea.

Read more: Our aircraft struck enemy concentration in South. 41 occupiers, tank, anti-aircraft missile system "Uragan", and missile complex "Pantsyr-S1" were destroyed - OС "South"

"Ukrainian soldiers are steadfastly holding the defense and are ready for any changes in the operational situation. The destruction of enemy command posts of various levels and ammunition depots continues," the General Staff summarizes.