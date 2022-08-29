ENG
AFU hit military unit of Rashists in occupied Kherson, - Telegram channels. VIDEO

The defenders of Ukraine took aim at the military unit of the Rashists in occupied Kherson.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to local Telegram channels.

"Military unit... the end... Direct hit, right in the middle of the building... Orcs have arrived to collect their own," the message reads.

However, there is currently no official confirmation of this information.

AFU hit military unit of Rashists in occupied Kherson, - Telegram channels 01

Russian Army (8885) Kherson (1117)
