379 children died in Ukraine due to aggression of Russian Federation, more than 735 were injured, - Prosecutor General’s Office

More than 1,114 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. As of the morning of August 29, 2022, the official number of child victims per day has not changed - 379. The number of injured has increased - more than 735

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office.

These numbers are not final, as work is ongoing to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

"The most affected children were in the Donetsk region - 388, Kharkiv region - 202, Kyiv region - 116, Chernihiv region - 68, Mykolaiv region - 67, Luhansk region - 61, Kherson region - 55, Zaporizhzhia region - 46.

On August 28, two children aged 3 and 6 were injured as a result of enemy shelling of the residential infrastructure of the town of Orihiv, the Polohy District, Zaporizhzhia Region," the report said.

2,328 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the armed forces of the Russian Federation. Of them, 289 were completely destroyed.