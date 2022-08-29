Day in Mykolaiv region: Russians attacked Mykolaiv with "Smerch" and "Uragan" surface-to-air missiles, one person was killed in region from shelling of Russians, - RMA

Russian occupation troops continued to attack Mykolaiv and the region. There are dead and wounded.

This was reported in the Mykolayiv RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"On the afternoon of August 28, at approximately 01:30 p.m., the enemy attacked Mykolaiv with the "Smerch" anti-aircraft missile system. As a result, a fire broke out in the elevator area. Other infrastructure objects, including residential buildings, were damaged. There were no casualties.

Also, on the evening of August 28, after 07:00 p.m., the enemy hit the city's industrial infrastructure with "Uragan" anti-aircraft missile. There are no casualties," the report said.

It is noted that residential buildings were partially destroyed in the Mykolaiv district yesterday, August 28, as a result of the enemy shelling of Pervomaiske. There are no casualties.

"Also, on August 28, at 11:00 a.m., 01:00 p.m., and 1:25 p.m., the enemy shelled the Shevchenkove. As a result of the shelling, one person was killed in the village of Liubomirivka. One person was seriously injured in the village of Kotliareve. Residential buildings were destroyed and damaged. In the village of Shevchenko, a private home was destroyed and a residential building caught fire due to shelling. There were no casualties.

In addition, on the night of August 29, there was artillery shelling of Kotliareve. Two residential buildings and farm buildings were hit. Information about the victims is being clarified. On the evening of August 28, at 5:20 p.m., the enemy struck the town of Ochakiv. Hitting mainly on the territory of the aqua zone. There are no casualties," RMA added.

According to RMA information, Bereznehuvate in the Bashtan district remains under constant fire.

"Yes, on August 28, around 05:10 p.m., Bereznehuvate was shelled. On the morning of August 29, around 06:30 a.m., the village of Vysunsk was shelled. Residential buildings were damaged as a result of the shelling. There is no information about the victims.

Shyroke was shelled during the past day. On the night of August 29, around 02:00 a.m., Chervona Dolyna was shelled. Residential buildings and agricultural buildings in households were damaged. There were also shellings outside the village. Polyana There are no casualties. On the morning of August 29, the shelling of Shiroke continues. Information on damage and victims is being clarified," the report says.