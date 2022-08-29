ENG
14 170 27

Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 47,100 people, 234 planes, 203 helicopters, 1,947 tanks, and 4,269 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian occupiers, who invaded the territory of Ukraine, continue to suffer losses. As of the morning of August 29, the loss of enemy personnel is approximately 47,100.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24/02 to 29/08 are approximately:

  • personnel - about 47,100 (+350) people were eliminated,
  • tanks - 1947 (+5) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 4269 (+12) units,
  • artillery systems - 1060 (+10) units,
  • MRLS - 279 (+5) units,
  • air defense equipment - 149 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 234 (+0) units,
  • helicopters - 203 (+1) units,
  • UAVs of operational-tactical level - 844 (+6),
  • cruise missiles - 196 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 15 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 3188 (+17) units,
  • special technique - 101 (+2).

Read more: Marines eliminated 14 invaders, destroyed 1 MTLB, 2 "Giacint-S" artillery systems and 1 self-propelled gun, - Navy of AFU

"The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction," the General Staff notes.

