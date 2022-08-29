As result of enemy shelling of Enerhodar, 10 people were injured, 2 of them are in serious condition, - Mayor Orlov

At least 10 people were injured as a result of the nighttime shelling of Enerhodar residential quarters.

As informed by Censor.NET, this was reported by the Mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov.

As of this morning, it is known precisely about 10 Enerhodar residents who received numerous shrapnel wounds of varying degrees of severity as a result of the nighttime shelling of the residential quarters of Enerhodar.

Two of them were hospitalized in the intensive care unit in a serious condition," the report said.

It is also reported that at least 20 cars parked near buildings 4, 8, and 18 on Voyny Internationalists street were destroyed and damaged.

"This is how the Russians 'worked out' their scenario on the eve of the IAEA mission's arrival at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. A direct threat to the lives of the civilian population does not stop terrorists," Orlov stressed.