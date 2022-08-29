ENG
Russian occupiers shelled Sumy region in morning, only 16 "arrivals", - RMA

The Russian troops shelled the outskirts of one of the villages of Krasnopillia.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Dmytro Zhyvytsky, Censor.NET informs.

"The night passed peacefully in the region. The morning began with the shelling of the border areas after 08:00 a.m. For their part, the Russians fired mortars and self-propelled guns in the vicinity of one of the villages of the Krasnopillia, totaling 16 airstrikes," the message reads.

Previously - without victims and destruction.

Read more: In one day, Russian troops shelled six communities in Sumy region, - RMA

