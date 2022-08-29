Despite all efforts of occupiers to break through defense of AFU, front line in Luhansk region is holding, - Haidai

In the occupied territories of the Luhansk region, locals are waiting for de-occupation.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET informs.

"Our front line is holding. Despite all the efforts of the Russian army to break through the defense of the AFU, they are unable to do anything," he said.

Also, according to Haidai, many people in the occupied territories of the Luhansk region are waiting for de-occupation.

"After the occupation, they see how everything is completely destroyed. Unfortunately, many people are afraid to speak openly about the return of the territories under the control of Ukraine, but they are waiting for it," added the head of the RMA.

