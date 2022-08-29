Troops of Russian Federation have damaged infrastructure of ZNPP, there is a risk of hydrogen leak and spraying of radioactive substances, - "Energoatom"

Due to the presence of the Russian military, their weapons, equipment and explosives at the station, there are serious risks for the safe operation of the ZNPP.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of "Energoatom".

"As a result of periodic shelling, the infrastructure of the station has been damaged, there are risks of hydrogen leakage and sputtering of radioactive substances, and there is a high fire hazard," the message says.

It is noted that there are currently no comments on the operation of the station's equipment and security systems.

Read more: As result of enemy shelling of Enerhodar, 10 people were injured, 2 of them are in serious condition, - Mayor Orlov