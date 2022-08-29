Russian troops dug in region and refuse to go on offensive in Kherson, - OC "South"

The Russian invaders dug in and feel relatively safe among reinforced concrete structures. And the last targeted strikes of the Armed Forces in the region lowered the morale of the enemy even more.

This was stated by Natalia Humeniuk, head of the press center of the OC "South", Censor.NET informs with reference to UNIAN.

"Those eight powerful blows were inflicted not only on the enemy's firing positions but also on their morale. The enemy is demoralized, confused. It is difficult for him to gather strength for future maneuvers. Having dug in and feeling more or less protected among the reinforced concrete structures, he does not want to climb into the attack," she explained.

According to Humeniuk, the situation in the southern directions remains difficult. However, the Armed Forces of Ukraine continue to control everything.

