Kuleba - to allies: We urge you to hear us and provide exactly what we need on battlefield

The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, said that Ukraine expects not just help from allies, but "specifically what we are asking for."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to LIGA.net.

"I always expect more. Don't get me wrong, this is not my whim or greed, so to speak. My country is at war, we are suffering from a large and somewhat unsustainable budget deficit because Russia has destroyed part of our economy. We are fighting against the enemy, which is bigger than us, and we are quite successful at it. But we pay a price for it. So we are grateful for any help... even one euro, one bullet, one shell counts. However, as long as this war goes on, we we will always expect more," the minister said.

"Because in war, you have to close very targeted requests. When you need weapons, and you get body armor, this is help, but without weapons, it does not make sense. Therefore, we call on all partners, including Sweden, to hear us and provide exactly what we need it on the battlefield," added the Foreign Minister.

This does not mean, the minister emphasized, that Ukraine is not grateful for what the allies have already given it, "but we need to win this war, and to win it, we need exactly what we are asking for."

