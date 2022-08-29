Russian troops fired near bus stop in Bakhmut, there are casualties, - Police

The Russian army shelled at a public transport stop in Bakhmut, there were people there.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to Suspilne, this was reported by the inspector of the communications department of the Donetsk region police Oleh Kyrnytsky.

"People aged between 36 and 60 years old died as a result of the explosion of cluster munitions," he said.

At the same time, according to the head of the RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, 4 people were killed in Bakhmut last day as a result of shelling by the occupiers.

