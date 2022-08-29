AFU destroyed almost all large bridges in occupied Kherson region, - OGT "Kahovka"

The Russian invaders in the temporarily occupied Kherson region are cut off from the supply of weapons and personnel from the territory of the occupied Crimea.

This was reported by the Operational Group of Troops"Kakhovka", Censor.NET informs.

"The situation in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region is extremely difficult. The large and terrible HIMARS destroyed almost all the large bridges (Antonivsky railway, road, and Novokakhovsky). There are only pedestrian crossings left. The Russian army was cut off from the supply of weapons and personnel from the territory of Crimea. For Ukraine, this is a brilliant chance to return its territories," the message reads.

