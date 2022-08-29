Ukraine would like to receive "Archer" howitzers and SAMs "RBS-70" from Sweden, - Kuleba

Ukraine would like to receive Archer howitzers, SAMs "RBS-70 ", and more shells for artillery systems from Sweden.

This was stated by the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba, at a press conference in Stockholm, as Censor.NET informs with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"The best thing Sweden can do in the field of defense in the coming weeks is to provide Ukraine with its famous Archer self-propelled howitzers, SAMs "RBS-70", and more shells for our artillery systems because no matter how strange it sounds, the best way to save human lives, including the lives of civilians, and to save more Ukrainian villages, cities, and towns from destruction is to give Ukraine more weapons so that we can repel Russian aggression and the Russian army." - the minister stated.

Kuleba also thanked Sweden for announcing a new aid package to Ukraine, half of which will be devoted to defense purposes.

