Armed Forces hit Beryslav Machine-Building Plant - base of occupying army, - head of Beryslav DMA

The AFU hit the Beryslav machine-building plant, where the Russian army had stationed its equipment, ammunition and manpower.

As Censor.NET informs with reference to the online publication MOST, this was reported by the head of Beryslav DMA Volodymyr Litvinov.

"There is currently a big fire there," Litvinov notes.

