Residents of Kherson region are asked to stock up on food and water, as well as find safe places, - Sobolevsky

Residents of the occupied territories of Kherson region should take measures regarding security.

As Censor.NET informs, Deputy Chairman of the Kherson Regional Council Yurii Sobolevsky announced this on Telegram.

"Residents of Kherson region, who are in the occupied territory, need to be ready to take measures for their own safety and the safety of their loved ones!

Stay as close as possible to safe places, stock up on food and water, check first aid kits. Do not approach the windows! If there are orc military facilities near you - if possible, move to relatives or friends! These actions can save you and your loved ones!" he emphasized.

We will remind, earlier it was reported that the Armed Forces destroyed almost all large bridges in the occupied Kherson region.

It also became known that Ukrainian defenders broke through the first line of defense of the occupiers in the Kherson region.

Read more: Russia is not going to demilitarize zone around ZNPP, - Peskov