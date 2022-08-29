We ask Ukrainians to find shelter in occupied territories, - Defense Forces of South

The Ukrainian military does not destroy infrastructure objects and even more so protects the civilian population. However, defenders of Ukraine ask residents of the occupied territories, where active hostilities are taking place, to find shelter.

Natalia Humeniuk, head of the United Coordination Press Center of the Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine, stated this at a briefing, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

"We continue to talk to the civilian population located in the occupied territory, to convey the main message to them - we do not destroy infrastructure facilities and we protect the civilian population, but we strongly request, if it is not possible to evacuate from places where active hostilities are taking place, to find a shelter for myself. And to wait out such powerful active actions in this shelter," she said.

Humeniuk added that the development of events is quite powerful, the situation is changing dynamically.

"When and what will happen, when it is necessary to hide - each person can consciously decide for himself," she said.

