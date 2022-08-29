There are explosions in Mykolaiv, center of city is being shelled, - Kim

Explosions are heard in Mykolaiv, an air alert has been announced in the city.

This was reported by the mayor of Mykolaiv Oleksandr Senkevych, Censor.NET informs.

"There are powerful explosions in the city! Everyone take shelter immediately!" - the message says.

Vitaliy Kim, head of Mykolaiv RMA, added: "The city center is being shelled heavily. There are still rocket exits. We are not leaving the storage."

