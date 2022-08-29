Russia is doing everything to ensure that there is as little gas as possible on market at highest possible price, - Zelensky

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that Russia is interested in the energy crisis.

The head of state said this during a speech at the "Shelf of the Northern Seas" conference, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia is using economic terror, price crisis pressure and poverty to weaken Europe just when its full strength is needed to protect against terror in the war that Russia has been waging for more than six months. A full-scale war! And in general, its intervention is already eight years old.

This is exactly what the Russian state, its officials and companies - such as Gazprom - are working towards. For creating crises and for crises to turn into disasters. Just now, Russia is burning at least 10 million euros worth of gas near the Finnish border every day. Gas is being burned that should have been supplied to German and other European consumers. Russia cannot stop its production, does not want to send it to the Europeans, because it is interested in the crisis, and has no other buyers. So it just burns this gas. Just as they burn our people," Zelensky emphasized.

According to the president, Russia is trying to prevent the filling of European gas storage facilities before winter with EUR 10 million.

"10 million euros on fire every day at the border of Russia is hundreds of millions of euros of additional expenses from the pockets of the European middle class, ordinary workers, pensioners for energy. And also every day - due to inflated prices on the market, due to shortages," the head of state added.

Zelensky said that the terrorist state is doing everything to ensure that there is as little gas as possible on the market at the highest possible price, which leads to an increase in other prices.

"And this is all part of the Russian hybrid aggression against all people, against all of us, against all of you, against all of united Europe," the president concluded.