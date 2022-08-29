Zelensky called on Europe to use Ukrainian gas storage facilities: You can help both yourself and us

Ukraine can become one of the guarantors of the energy security of the European continent.

As Censor.NET informs, President Volodymyr Zelensky said this during a speech at the "Northern Sea Shelf" conference.

"We have a unique system of gas storage facilities with a volume of more than 30 billion cubic meters near the border of the European Union. We are asked: how can we help? Here's how practical - use our gas storage facilities already this season. Today, for example, we have a free volume of 15 billion cubic meters.

Ukraine needs 3 billion additional reserves, which we ask you to keep with us, and another 12 billion cubic meters - this may be the gas needed in winter for the security of all of Europe. You can help us. And this will be your help both to us and to yourself," the head of state explained.

According to Zelensky, Ukraine also has significant deposits of natural gas.

